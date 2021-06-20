Thales begins production of the TUUM-6 underwater digital communication system | News | Communications

Thales has started to produce in Spain the underwater communication system TUUM-6, one of the components of Thales’ integrated suite of sonars and acoustic systems that will be provided by the multinational to the five F110 frigates of the Spanish navy, according to the contract signed in December 2019.

The Spanish industrial subsidiary has started to produce this underwater phone with which the company is positioned as a benchmark company in the naval field at an international level. Thanks to this, the Spanish navy will count on the new F110 frigates, underwater communications capabilities, developed in Spain.

The contract, the transfer of knowledge from the parent company and the start of production of the TUUM-6 represent a milestone in the history of the multinational, since it shows the company’s commitment to increasing industrial production in Spain. This is how it provides new capabilities with this product in the near future, with what this will mean for the Spanish labor market and for the industry of our country, they indicate.

The start of production of the TUUM-6 will also directly affect the Production and Maintenance Center that Thales has in the Madrid municipality of Leganés and that is currently in the process of transformation to become a industry 4.0. This space could become the nucleus of production of this and other exportable communication systems to the whole world for the next few years.

The TUUM-6 is the first naval equipment produced at Thales in Leganés, complementing the current production of the DKU aeronautical equipment for NH-90 helicopters and various military radio communications equipment for the Army.