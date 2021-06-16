Thales and Google Expand Alliance to Increase Google Workspace’s Enhanced Privacy and Confidentiality Capabilities

Google’s new Google Workspace client-side encryption (beta coming soon) enables end users to maintain ownership of encryption keys and access security with support from Thales

Thales’ new capabilities give companies the tools to manage how they use and access their keys, as well as to protect the identities of end users accessing Google Workspace

PARIS LA DÉFENSE, Jun 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) –Thales announced today that its CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access solutions have been integrated with Google Workspace client-side encryption (beta release coming soon), a new privacy and confidentiality proposition for Google Workspace users. By providing enhanced identity protection and key management capabilities, customers can improve their regulatory compliance and data ownership by allowing them to maintain ownership of the keys used to encrypt Google Workspace documents. .

As many countries implement strict data security standards, such as GDPR and Schrems II in Europe, CCPA in NORAM, and NDB in APAC, the regulatory environment becomes increasingly complex for organizations. In addition, with three-quarters (74%) of global organizations planning to maintain remote work for their employees after the pandemic, there is an increasing need for a solution that can work and adapt to the regulatory framework wherever they operate.

Google Workspace client-side encryption, supported by Thales’ CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access, allows users to encrypt files and folders on Google Drive, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, using keys that organizations control internally. By offering independent identity protection and key management through a third-party identity provider (IDP), Thales supports cloud security best practices that require separating these essential security functions from the data they need to protect.

“Data sovereignty is increasingly important, so organizations need a solution that can help them,” said Sebastien Cano, Executive Vice President of Thales Cloud PRotection & Licensing Solutions. “With Google Workspace client-side encryption, customers are in control of their data encryption keys and have easy access to an encryption solution. By offering Thales identity protection and data security capabilities to Through Google Workspace, this alliance expands the adoption and use of one of the best collaboration tools on the market. “

End-to-end security for Google Workspace

Thanks to this alliance, Thales provides companies with the tools to manage the way they use their keys, the conditions they establish to access and manage an identity service for Workspace users. Organizations will be able to implement conditional access, enforce an appropriate level of authentication, and offer smart single sign-on for Google Workspace users. Thales’ joint solution gives organizations the power to determine who and how users access Google Workspace, and who can use encryption keys to access a Google Workspace file.

Thales and Google Cloud will hold a webinar to discuss best practices for protecting Google Workspace and how organizations can create a ‘shared security’ model to protect sensitive data in the cloud. To register, visit the registration page.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a world leader in high technology investing in digital and “deep technology” innovations – connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology – to build a future we can all trust, something vital for the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its clients – companies, organizations and states – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfill their critical missions, placing humans at the center of the decision-making process.

With 81,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of € 17 billion in 2020.

