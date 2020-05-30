A woman from the backcountry Belutti, Thaís Pacholek chose an embroidered jacket, black pants and low-heeled boots to present the live of her husband’s duo with Marcos, this Saturday (30). In her Instagram Stories, the actress commented gave her opinion on repeat clothes. ‘I think it’s very chic, sustainable, all the best,’ she said. In a photo posted by Belutti, Thaís left the cleavage on display and received praise: ‘Gata’

Thaís Pacholek presented Marcos and Belutti’s live this Saturday (30th). For the look of the virtual show, she chose a denim jacket embroidered with roses that she had previously worn. In her Stories, she showed the piece and defended the repetition of the outfit. “I think it’s very chic, sustainable, all the best,” said Luís Miguel’s mother, whose resemblance to her impressed Internet users in a photo. To compose the look, the actress chose black pants and short boots, in addition to a high bun.

Belutti praises his wife, Thaís Pacholek, in a photo: ‘Gata’

In a photo shared by Belutti on her Instagram Stories, Thaís Pacholek showed the neckline of the blouse worn under the embroidered jacket. “Gata” declared the countryman next to a heart when talking about the woman. Parents of Luis Miguel – who exudes style in his looks -, Thaís and Belutti do not plan their second child. “I really like to travel and when I wake up wanting to hit the road, I get Luis Miguel and let’s go. He’s a partner,” said the artist.

Maiara and Maraisa bet on chess look for live

The country style was also the choice of Maiara and Maraisa for the duo’s live. The sisters chose plaid shirts and boots, but gave particular touches to the looks. While Fernando’s girlfriend – with whom he had a fight and traded unfollow on Instagram – chose to wear the blouse under a leather jacket with black short shorts. Maraisa, on the other hand, wore a plaid piece over a fun T-shirt and tight pants. All the clothes worn by the sisters are from Riachuelo, fast fashion that wore several famous in lives during this quarantine.

Andressa Suita, Jade Magalhães and Thyane Dantas also wore Riachuelo looks

Andressa Suita has been successful with her costumes in the lives of Gusttavo Lima. In the first virtual show of the Ambassador, the influencer bet on a tractor boots and stylized the look with two belts, receiving praise from her husband. Luan Santana’s fiancee, Jade Magalhães, also wore pieces of the brand on the singer’s live. She wore the same boots as Andressa, but she adorned him with a skirt, long-sleeved blouse and blazer. Wesley Safadão’s wife was another famous dressed for fast fashion. Thyane Dantas wore animal print shorts, a black blouse and sandals with a transparent strap.

Simone and Simaria bet on neckline and jeans for live

Last weekend, Simone and Simaria came up with low-cut looks from Riachuelo on the duo’s live. Simaria wore jeans and a tailored blazer as a body. Kaká Diniz’s wife chose a denim jumpsuit with front buttons. During the show, Simone’s cleavage opened, but the situation was minimized by Simaria: “Give audience”.

