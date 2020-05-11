Andressa Suita posed for a rehearsal at her mansion next to her children, Samuel and Gabriel. Wearing the same looks, the boys stole the show and called the attention of Thais Fersoza, who commented: ‘They are huge!’. Gusttavo Lima’s wife said that before the photo session started, she needed to talk to her children and promise some treats so that they behave in front of the cameras.

Andressa Suita took part in a photo shoot with her sons, Samuel and Gabriel, fruits of her marriage to Gusttavo Lima. In clicks, the model appears wearing a light blue look and the children posed with the same clothes, just as they did during the famous dad’s live. In her social network, Andressa told a curiosity about the photos, registered inside the couple’s mansion. “For these pictures to happen … Ahh there were stories, promises of chocolate … and so on”, he had fun. But when he saw the result of the influential clicks, he celebrated: “And didn’t they behave?” In some photos, Andressa also appears beside her mother, Suely, to whom she declared: “The most incredible woman with whom I share my motherhood! Thank you for always being here, making it all lighter”.

Thais Fersoza was surprised by the size of the boys

Famous and anonymous fans of Andressa Suita commented on the photos published by the model. One, however, drew attention. “What amooooor! They are huge!”, Thais Fersoza was surprised. Maiara and Maraisa, Vera Viel, Adriana Sant’anna, Munik Nunes and Ana Paula Siebert also melted for the boys’ cuteness and took the opportunity to wish Andressa a happy mother’s day, who has already assumed she can get pregnant again to try a woman daughter with Gusttavo Lima.

Andressa Suita says that marriage is with separation of assets

In a recent interview, Andressa Suita opened the game and spoke about some controversies surrounding her relationship with Gusttavo Lima. According to the influencer, who assumed that she had a separate bank account from her husband, she thought it best to marry under the Property Separation regime to avoid gossip. “I felt so good about it at the time, to show that I wasn’t getting married out of interest, that it was out of love. And I always had my job, I could manage. It wasn’t him who proposed it to me, it was my choice, really “, justified. And he told about the mansion that currently lives next to the family: “This house has always been our dream, to build a house from the beginning, in a quiet place to raise our children”.

Andressa Suita does not feel comfortable to pose in a bikini

In a live with Adriana Santana, Andressa Suita talked about her current relationship with the body after being a mother twice. “I’m on a diet! Very focused, actually. After I had my second child, I stopped posting photos in a bikini because I don’t feel comfortable yet. But Adriana Sant’Anna inspired me to train, diet and I’m going to do bikini body photo “, he promised.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’