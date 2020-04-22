The presenter Thais Fersoza showed her followers how she has been exercising at home during the quarantine. ‘We are not going to drop the shuttlecock,’ he wrote. In a video on Instagram Stories, she joked about her appearance after training and showed more details of how she organizes the outdoor area of ​​the house for the fitness moment. Check out more details below!

Thais Fersoza does not give up maintaining her exercise routine during quarantine, a period of voluntary social detachment proposed by health authorities. In order to keep up with health and well-being, the presenter has training as an ally and makes a point of sharing it on social networks. “One side of my racing circuit! Here we have done everything! There is live, scooter, chat, ‘gym’,” wrote the artist, referring to the photo scenario, which also served for her husband, Michel Teló, do a video broadcast singing.

Photo with exposed body wins praise on the web

With a black top and leggings, she also spoke about showing part of her belly in the photo. “I thought I was very brave to post this photo with the corpitcho for the game and the face of chili … but it’s worth it! Let’s go! Let’s not ‘drop the shuttlecock!'”, He said. In the comments, fans praised her. “And full like that, do you need courage?” Joked a follower. “Beautiful anyway,” said another. “A wonderful body! It rocked,” said one more. In a video on Instagram Stories, she showed more details of the area of ​​the house she uses to exercise. Check it out below!

Youngest son helps artist in training: ‘Optimizing time’

Last week, Thais got special help for working out: she trained legs while playing with her youngest son, Teodoro, 2, on the swing. “Come on? So we optimize the time … And they have fun!”, Exclaimed the artist. Another fun moment shared on the web happened with the firstborn, Melinda.

She filmed the girl singing an MPB classic, “Girl from Ipanema”. “Is that so? What a princess!” He exclaimed.

Family prioritized playfulness in front of technology with heirs

On her YouTube channel, Teló’s wife explained that she and her husband chose to make their heirs more

disconnected from technology during quarantine. “Neither on Ipad, nor on cell phones or anything … 20 days we have fun, we tell stories, we draw. We are enjoying ourselves and enjoying it much more”, said Thais. Still in the video, she explained that the family had a complete change of routine: “One very crazy thing that happened here for us is that, in the week that the coronavirus broke out, it was

Melinda’s first experience at school. We were getting ready for a new routine. We woke up at 6am, at 8am, she started school … ”

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

