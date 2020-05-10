During Michel Teló’s live held on Sunday (10), on Mother’s Day, Melinda and Teodoro, sons of the countryman with Thais Fersoza, appeared on video singing ‘How Great Is My Love For You’ for their mother. In tune, the heirs made the presenter go to tears with surprise. ‘Oh my God,’ exclaimed the artist.

Michel Teló’s live on Mother’s Day was marked by a lot of emotion! In addition to a surprise for the musician made by his mother, Nina, whom he had previously honored in a virtual show, Thais Fersoza also received a tribute starring the couple’s heirs, Melinda, 3, and Teodoro, 2 – with who the couple has prioritized offline play during the quarantine – this Sunday (10) and did not hold back tears. Find out all the details below!

Teló keeps his voice choked when he sees his mother singing

Distant from his mother, who is going through the isolation period in Medianeiras (MT), Teló sang “Fogão a Lenha” with the special participation of Chitãozinho and Xororó, via video call. At one point, Nina appeared, surprising him. “No words to say thanks. The guys make this surprise for me! My mom is there in the Pantanal. I want to tell the lady that I love you very much, I miss you so much”, the countryman said, touched,

whose look was renewed by the woman recently. “I want to thank everything you do for me, especially for prayers. You always put my life and that of your grandchildren in the hands of God. Each one was worth it”, completed the owner of the hit “Casal Modão”.

Thais couldn’t contain her tears with her children singing

Shortly thereafter, he invited the woman to be close to him on the video stream. “Thank you very much for coming, I was feeling lonely here”, began the Paraná, praised by the artist for his skills in the kitchen during the quarantine. When he realized that Thais was almost crying, he joked: “I had prepared a surprise, I don’t think I’ll even show it then”. “Sorry, guys. It was supposed to be a happy thing, it’s an important day, it’s Mother’s Day …”, he replied. “There is a fashion that was much requested by Roberto Carlos. Then I decided to make a version for you …”, handed over Teló, starting to show the video of the heirs singing “How Great Is My Love For You”. “Oh, my God, my God!”, Said Thais before the cuteness of the little ones, who proved to have inherited their passion for their father’s music and sang in tune. Check out the video below!

Presenter chooses vibrant look: ‘Magic day’

A fan of practical and elegant productions, Thais bet on a yellow dress with puffed sleeves and waistband. “Look all happy and special for a magical day like today … being a mother is the best thing in the world! It was my biggest dream and will always be my greatest achievement!”, She said.

