Thailand Prepares to Tighten Rules for Opening New Accounts on Crypto Exchanges

Thailand’s financial watchdogs are preparing to introduce new policies that will require crypto exchanges to verify the identities of new users in person. The country’s Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) will require exchange houses to use a dip-chip machine for identity verification starting in July 2021. Dip-chip machines reportedly scan a chip embedded in ID cards of Thai citizens.

At the moment, new users can verify their identities with crypto exchanges by submitting their documents online. However, when the new policy goes into effect, users wishing to open an account will need to be physically present to have their IDs scanned for verification. Apparently, these changes could prevent foreign investors from accessing crypto exchanges in the country, as they do not have Thai IDs.

However, digital asset brokers aim to discuss the matter at an upcoming forum hosted by the Thailand Digital Asset Traders Trade Association. During this event, attendees will gather questions to present to relevant government agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and AMLO.

New Identity Verification System Could Damage Thailand’s Crypto Space

Thailand reportedly had 697,780 crypto exchanges as of April 26, a sharp increase from 160,000 at the end of 2020. While the dip chip requirement seeks to ensure that crypto exchanges obtain accurate KYC information from new users as cryptocurrencies As they continue to gain popularity in the country, industry experts are concerned that this change will be detrimental to the country’s crypto sector.

For example, Poramin Insom, co-founder and director of Thai crypto exchange Satang Corp, said that most digital asset exchanges in the country are still busy preparing their systems to adapt to the influx of customers as new applications continue to arrive. accounts. Be aware that if the request process becomes more complicated, it could inhibit the growth of the crypto space.

The process of verifying new digital accounts in Thailand still requires exchanges a significant amount of time despite being completely electronic. This is because exchanges have to review submitted documents to make sure they comply with the SEC’s KYC rules. As such, this process is set up to take longer if each new user has to physically visit an exchange in order to have their ID scanned for verification purposes.