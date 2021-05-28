Thailand Elite Real Estate Society Attracts Foreign Investors Who Want To Relocate And Own Real Estate In Thailand

Thailand’s coveted Thailand Elite Residence Program, which saw a sharp increase in applications during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, is set to be even more attractive to foreign investors following a new partnership with more than 10 promoters of Thailand’s leading real estate as part of its Elite Flexible One (EFO) offering.

According to Somchai Soongswang, Chairman of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., operator of Thailand Elite Card: “This decisive partnership aims to boost the real estate industry in Thailand by creating multi-faceted returns for international investors. EFO’s option under the privileged entry visa program is highly attractive to applicants seeking to invest in real estate for either residence or investment purposes. Investors not only get a return on their real estate investments but also Inherent business and lifestyle benefits of Thai residence. “

Each participating developer has a wide and extensive selection of real estate projects available to foreign investors. Real estate purchases worth a minimum of 10 million baht will allow buyers to be considered for membership in Elite Flexible One, a five-year privileged entry visa. A similar five-year visa (Elite Easy Access) typically costs THB 600,000 or approximately USD 19,000. Membership not only offers ease of entry into Thailand along with a wide array of VIP benefits, but also rewards and business services and lifestyle programs offered by promoter partners to ensure that members make the most of their residency in Thailand.

Thailand’s real estate market has long been regarded as stable and attractive, both for rental profitability, which can reach 8% in Bangkok, as well as capital gains on property values, with a return on investment of 10% per annum. Real estate analysts have forecast that the luxury housing market will be one of the fastest recovering segments as lockdown restrictions ease, with a further market recovery expected to continue once travel resumes. international with fewer restrictions.

While condo developers focus on liquidating unsold inventory at pre-launch prices, these turnkey projects offer impressive value. Thailand luxury real estate represents an extraordinary investment opportunity. Promoters participating in the limited two-year program include recognized names such as Sansiri, Ananda Development, AP (Thailand), Origin Property, Raimon Land and Charn Issara Development. There are more than 45 projects available, including those located in the exclusive residential areas of Bangkok such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Sathorn and Asoke.

According to Dominic Volek, Head of Private Client Group at Henley & Partners, Thailand Elite’s global dealer: “Smart investors now realize that diversification is as important to lifestyle planning as is wealth management. As they reevaluate their priorities and look for alternative options for residency, the Thailand Elite Residence Program is often the best option as it is a safe and prosperous country with an excellent quality of life. “

Since Henley & Partners became the Official Global Dealer, the Thailand Elite Residence Program has expanded considerably and now has more than 13,000 members. The program, which is the first of its kind, is administered by Thailand Privilege Card Co. Ltd and offers privileged entry visa to applicants, which includes a wide range of VIP benefits. The program provides multiple entry visa to eligible applicants so that they can visit and reside in Thailand for a period of five to twenty years, at a one-time cost of between THB 600,000 (approximately USD 19,000) and THB 2.14 million (approximately USD 68,000), depending on the option chosen. The benefits include limousine services at the airport and access to the VIP lounge, agility in immigration procedures, access to first-class health care services, specialized concierge and various privileges in hotels, shopping centers, golf courses and much more.

