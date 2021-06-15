Thailand bans “meme” cryptocurrencies and NFTs

06/15/2021 at 12:10 PM CEST

Thailand was the last country to impose a veto of cryptocurrency trading. The Southeast Asian State Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has implemented a veto on “meme” currencies such as Dogecoin. Last week economic exchanges were ordered to remove these coins from the list, along with NFTs, the new way of buying intellectual and digital artistic properties.

According to the SEC, the new rules are focused on protecting consumers of objects that do not have a “clear objective” and whose prices have been boosted through social networks by influencers. One of these currencies in particular is the Dogecoin, which came as a joke on Reddit and was powered by Elon Musk. The price of it has fluctuated greatly due to its volatility, which has meant its veto in China and restrictions in India. Meanwhile, El Salvador has made this currency official.

The “non-fungible tokens”, that is, the NFTs, have also generated quite a bit of instability at the beginning of the year. This has generated a whole wave of questionable uses that are causing enormous expectation and very reasoned criticism. Therefore, it is not surprising that some countries are considering limiting them. Although at the moment it sounds a bit like putting fences to the field due to the distribution of the World Wide Web itself.