Thai-Son Kwiatkowski manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against Constant Lestienne

05/25/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, American, number 218 of the ATP, won in one hour and six minutes by 6-2 and 6-2 to the french player Constant Lestienne, number 223 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The Frenchman did not manage to break the serve at all, while the American tennis player, for his part, did it 4 times. In addition, Kwiatkowski was 65% effective on the first serve, did not commit any double faults and got 80% of the service points, while his rival achieved 63% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and won 55%. of the points to the serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.