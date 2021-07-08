Thai soccer league start delayed due to covid-19 outbreak

07/08/2021 at 11:44 CEST

The organizers of the Thai soccer league announced this Thursday the delay for at least two weeks of the start of the competition due to the fear of the re-outbreak of the covid-19 that the country suffers.

The tournament was scheduled to take place on opening day on July 31, a date that has been postponed until August 13, said the acting president of the Thai League, Korawee Prisananantakul, collects the news portal The Nation.

The decision was taken following the recommendation issued yesterday by the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports and other sports authorities.

The organizers specified that half of the teams have already been vaccinated against covid-19 and that they hope to complete all the sets by the end of the month.

Thailand, which is experiencing its worst wave of infections during the entire pandemic, registered this Thursday 7,058 new infections and 75 deaths with covid-19, the highest number of deaths due to the virus.

As a result of the growth in the number of cases, the Ministry of Health has proposed to the Government, which meets tomorrow, to adopt tougher measures against covid-19, including the limitation of free movement.

Since January 2020, when it was the first country in the world to detect a case of covid-19 outside of China, the country has registered a total of 308,230 infected, including 2,462 deaths.