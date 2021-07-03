Thai Regulators File Criminal Complaint Against Cryptocurrency Platform Binance

. Latam Videos

Student leader Lesther Alemán: Ortega is a “wounded beast” capable of anything

Managua, Jul 3 (.) .- Nicaraguan student leader Lesther Alemán feels like Santiago Nasar, the character in “Chronicle of an announced death,” the novel by Gabriel García Márquez, who from the beginning of the narrative announces that the protagonist he is going to die at the hands of the Vicario twins. Alemán, the young man who jumped into the public arena for rebuking the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, at the beginning of a failed national dialogue three years ago, knows this, and assures that he has prepared himself, in the midst of the current “hunt” for arrests against opposition political leaders, for two scenarios: jail or death. For the 23-year-old Social Communication graduate, Ortega, the former Marxist guerrilla who fought against the Somoza dictatorship (1937-1979), is a “totally wounded beast” who has crossed the red lines, so he feels a “target” four months before the elections. In a telematic interview with Agencia ., the leader of the Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN) confessed that he did not appreciate what it would mean to break in and face Ortega, the leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), in a televised broadcast live. about to turn 76 years old, and “to have made mortal who they once believed was divine.” Question: When I requested the interview you said you did not have a safe place. Why don’t you have a safe place in Nicaragua? Answer: We are currently facing a hunt for leadership in the opposition by the Ortega regime. Since 2018, it is difficult for those of us who do politics to have a safe place to be without being a victim of harassment, persecution, harassment, surveillance. Since May 16 (2018) that I participated in the national dialogue, I left my house. Now, in the face of the onslaught against the leaderships, it is difficult for me to mobilize and have a house because I live from one place to another. Q: How has Lesther Alemán’s life changed since May 16, 2018 when that national dialogue began? A: How life changed for Nicaragua, actually! There is a before an after April 18, 2018. The dignity of Nicaraguans was raised, we returned the sense of nation and the search for democracy. We long to live in freedom and, above all, there is a persistence to achieve justice. Personally, it took a complete turn, overcoming my routines that were from house to university, from university to church, and from church to house (…). I did not have transformations in that the parties are over, but yes, for example, I cannot congregate in a church. Separating from my parents was painful. Being exposed to persecution took me to adjust. At the age of 23 I have matured to take risks. I feel like I can manage my fears. I am not immobilized by persecution and harassment. When I have had to face officials of the National Police, I do so with great spontaneity and normality, but at some point there is concern, uncertainty and despair as young people of (wondering) when we overcome this, when it ends. Q: Do you think that because you have rebuked President Ortega, whom you asked to surrender, that makes you a target? A: I want to affirm something in that question: I would do it again as many times as necessary because I feel that I asserted a right that I have as a Nicaraguan: to question power. I did not appreciate that it was going to mean rebuking Ortega, and by not evaluating him then I was scared of becoming in some polls the second most hated and best known person in the country. What has surprised me is the level of hatred that it represented and I find it difficult to believe that they identify someone 23 years old as a danger, because I have seen it in sympathizers (Sandinistas) totally blind by fanaticism. I have also seen this behavior in some officers of the National Police, in paramilitaries, in official media, in trolls, and I still saw it in part of my family and it was hard for me to believe that a person they had seen grow, develop, today were an enemy for having made mortal who they once believed to be divine. Q: Are you afraid for your life? A: Without avoiding your emotions and feelings, it would be a liar to tell you that there has been no fear on some occasions, but it is because of the reaction of my mother and father beyond what may happen to me. I prepared my parents a few days ago, coincidentally, for two scenarios: jail or death. And I had to talk to them and I told them: I’m staying in Nicaragua, I’m going to face the consequences of staying here. You have to support me from wherever you are and be aware that I do it thinking that, having nothing and having already lost everything, the only thing I have left is my country. Q: Have you been suggested to leave Nicaragua? A: Yes, there have been people who have approached me. Some do it because of the appreciation they have for me, such as: you are worth more alive, think of your family. And other people do it because they want to push you away. In a personal way, I have assumed that fighting is contributing, in the measure of the possibilities, so that (Ortega) does not perpetuate himself in power for five more years. Q: How have you received the arrests of opposition political leaders in the last month? A: It hurt me. It generates greater uncertainty for me. Eat that uncertainty. And he just came to the conclusion that Daniel Ortega is in charge of answering all those people who at some point are critical. Before that, we are all exposed. There is no narrative here that you are an entrepreneur, you are untouchable. We already saw that those red lines do not exist. In the nature of that adversary that we have, there are no red lines. He sees you as a target. He only lets go of his military-war machine, which is the only thing that sustains him. When they arrested José Adán Aguerri (former president of Nicaragua’s main employers’ leadership), I said: we are going to scorched earth, (Ortega) is crossing everything, and he is already a totally wounded beast that sees no other way out than to attack because he is not convinced who will win the elections. Q: What is your reading on these arrests? A: There is a strategy aimed at preventing the real opposition from participating in the electoral process (…). Parallel there is a narrative of hatred sustained against all sectors (critical of the Government). It is a regime that has been exposed, that is responsible for crimes against humanity and has been responsible for enchichar corn (anger) in Nicaragua. I see the electoral process as a peaceful trigger, as a form of protest, and as a way to decide on, by and with us. Q: Do you feel that at any moment it could be your last interview? A: I hope it is not the last, but I am very aware that it may be the last and that will not immobilize me. I have resisted recording a (farewell) video, even though all the boys already have it, because I said I am going to take advantage of all the interview spaces to send the messages to the Nicaraguans and I want to be very clear: the young people in Nicaragua we deserve to live in freedom, and we have assumed that at any cost to achieve it. Luis Felipe Palacios (c) . Agency