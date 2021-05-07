Thai Patty Tavatanakit does not give in and Carlota hangs down a bit

The thai Patty tavatanakit signed an impeccable result of 64 strokes, second 8 under par in a row, to take a three-shot lead over his compatriot Atthaya Thitikul on the equator of Honda LPGA Thailand this Friday on the second day of the tournament.

Patty, a co-leader after the first round along with Atthaya, made six birdies on the second round and made a three-meter putt for Eagle after a brilliant approach shot on the 18th hole, to reach 16 under par on the Siam Country Club, in the province of Chon buri.

The winner of the first Grand slam of the year, the ANA InspirationThe 21-year-old had a fierce battle for much of the day with Atthaya, who also signed an eagle on the seventh hole but bogeyed at the 17 to finish the day with a 67 and is still on the hunt for his first title at the LPGA Tour.

The german Caroline masson placed third after a round of 66, matching her effort on Thursday, while the Mexican Gaby lopez, the New Zealander Lydia ko and the danish Nanna Koerstz Madsen they were tied for fourth place.

Amy yang, who has won three of his four LPGA Tour titles on this Honda, including the 2019 edition, signed 65 strokes to move to seventh alongside his compatriot Park hee-young.

The Spanish Carlota Ciganda he dropped a bit from the top spots he reached on Thursday by scoring 71 hits for 138, ten from the head, and is tied for 19th.

Classification 2nd day (par 72):

128 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha) 64 64

131 Atthaya Thitikul (Tha) 64 67

132 Caroline Masson (Ale) 66 66

133 Gaby Lopez (Mex) 69 64

Lydia Ko (Nzl) 66 67

…

138 Carlota Ciganda (Esp / 19th) 67 71

144 Azahara Muñoz (Esp / 55ª) 71 73