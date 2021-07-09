Thai Government reimposes Bangkok curfew

ASIA

The Government of Thailand has announced the reimposition, as of this coming Monday, of the curfew in Bangkok and four other adjacent provinces Given the extraordinary increase in coronavirus infections, about 9,200 in the last hours throughout the country, the second highest daily figure since the outbreak of the epidemic in Thailand.

The curfew will begin at 9:00 p.m. and will end at 4:00 a.m. in the so-called Greater Bangkok region – comprising the capital and the provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon – as well as in the provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala, in the south of the country.

The announcement, made this Friday by the Center for the Situation of COVID-19 (CSA) does not specify the end of the curfew, which adds to new restrictions such as the closure of shopping centers.

Supermarkets, banks and vaccination centers will remain open until 8:00 p.m., as well as the prohibition of concentrations of more than five people except for religious services. Public transport will be suspended from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Greater Bangkok is the epicenter of the third wave of coronavirus in the country, which began in early April with the arrival in the country of the dreaded Delta variant, known for its high level of contagion,

added to the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

As far as balance is concerned, The 9,276 cases registered in the last hours throughout the country are the second highest number of daily infections registered since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as another 72 deaths, 39 of which occurred in Bangkok, according to figures collected by the ‘Bangkok Post’, just three below Wednesday’s historical record.

The country’s prime minister, Prayuth Chan Ocha, and several members of his cabinet, have announced that they will lower their salary during the next three months and redirect the money to policies for the

containment of the disease, as a gesture of solidarity with the population.

