Thai airline NokScoot announces its closure due to the pandemic.

Bangkok, Jun 27 . .- The Thai low-cost airline NokScoot has announced its closure due to economic losses in recent years and which have become unsustainable due to the breakdown during the COVID-19 epidemic.

It is the first Asian airline to be forced to stop operating due to the economic effects of COVID-19, which has caused significant losses for airlines in the region.

NokScoot is owned by the Singaporean airline Scoot and the Thai Nok Air.

In a statement released Friday, Scoot, owner of 49 percent of NokScoot, announced that the board of directors of NokScoot announced its liquidation, a decision to be addressed at a general meeting in two weeks.

The Singaporean company noted that NokScoot has accumulated losses since it was founded in 2014 due to intense competition, a situation that has worsened due to COVID-19.

According to local media, the airline, which has not specified the date of the cessation of operations, will leave 450 employees without work, although it has promised to compensate them in accordance with Thai law.

The pandemic has also exacerbated the financial problems of Thai airline Thai Airways, which is in the midst of a restructuring plan to avoid bankruptcy.

Like much of Asia, Thai authorities closed their borders and canceled flights last March and have only recently resumed domestic air traffic, while international flights are virtually paralyzed.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger demand last April fell 94 percent worldwide due to the pandemic, although it is already showing signs of recovery.