Tezos (XTZ) welcomes Ubisoft to the ecosystem as a corporate validator

Gaming giant Ubisoft has announced a partnership with the Tezos ecosystem (XTZ), allowing the company to become a Tezos corporate baker or validator node.

The company declared Tuesday when announcing the partnership with Nomadic Labs, backed by Tezos.

Exploring the opportunities in blockchain technology

By joining the validator pool, Ubisoft will authenticate and add transaction blocks to the network.

The bakers will also distribute the rewards obtained when they validate the transactions to the wallets that have delegated their bet Tezos.

Ubisoft says that the recent move to become a validator within the Tezos ecosystem is part of a broader goal to explore the opportunities provided by new technologies such as blockchain.

The company has now been added to an impressive list of 277 bakers already participating in the Tezos network.

The director of the Blockchain initiative at Ubisoft, Nicolas Pouard, commented on the company’s decision to become a validator for the Tezos network. Pouard stated:

Ubisoft believes that blockchain has the potential to bring new possibilities to both gamers and developers.

He added that the partnership will allow the company to continue its innovation with the blockchain ecosystem that is revolutionizing technology. He also claimed that the project is taking an environmentally friendly approach due to its proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

Ubisoft hopes to have more partnerships in the future.

When it comes to transaction authentication, Ubisoft has partnered with another company in the past besides Tezos. As reported last year, Ubisoft partnered with the UOS Network in 2020 to become a block producer with the platform.

As developments emerge within blockchain and gaming technology, the company may find it necessary to have more relationships with other companies in the future. The company says it is part of the goal to remain relevant and highly competitive in the industry.

Ubisoft is behind popular titles like the Tom Clancy series, Prince of Persia, and Assassin’s Creed.