Teyonah Parris teases Monica Rambeau’s return for the Marvels

After her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the adult version of Monica Rambeau in the Marvel series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision”, the actress Teyonah Parris plans to return in the sequel to “Captain Marvel,” titled “The Marvels”. This second Captain Marvel movie will be directed by Nia DaCosta and will also feature the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.

They still do not really tell us anything about the film, whose main production will begin shortly, although some specific work has already been done. For this reason, for now, we continue to echo the words of Parris, of how little he can advance in what will be his first Marvel film. In new statements, the actress has made it clear that from the first moment it was clear that her participation in the UCM would go beyond a simple series.

Upon signing a role at Marvel Studios, Teyonah Parris was aware that she would be committing to more than one project. This is how he tells The Hollywood Reporter:

From the beginning, they were very clear that the projects they are bringing to Disney + would fit seamlessly into the world of movies. They didn’t say that my character was necessarily going to participate in them. But he knew it was not an independent project.

Recall that in a scene in the middle of the credits at the end of “WandaVision”, a promising future was advanced for Monica Rambeau when she meets a Skrull, who tells her that a friend of her late mother wants to meet her, while pointing to space.

While promoting the series “WandaVision” earlier this year, Teyonah Parris advanced that Monica Rambeau would have a new dynamic with Carol Danvers now that more than 20 years have passed since the meeting that the superheroine and one then still a child Monica had, according to as seen in the 2019 movie “Captain Marvel”.

