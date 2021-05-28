Teyonah Parris said Nia DaCosta is going to make history with The Marvels

One of the pieces of news that surprised Marvel fans the most was discovering that the sequel to Captain Marvel – 60% is going to be a movie focused on a team of superheroes. That was understood when it was revealed that his name is The marvels. In other words, we are going to see a team consisting of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan.

As is often the case with all Marvel projects, we know absolutely nothing about the story. What we know from WandaVision – 95% is that Rambeau is not on the best of terms with Danvers. On the contrary, she seems to have a certain resentment towards her mother’s old friend. Most likely from being absent while her mother lost her battle with cancer. We will know for sure when that movie is released. On the other hand, in the comics Kamala Khan is a very fan of Danvers, it is very likely that we will see this aspect in the future series of the character in Disney Plus and in this movie.

Teyonah Parris spoke with Collider and, as expected right now, this future MCU movie was brought up. The actress talked about what she is allowed. In other words, he focused on his experience working with director Nia DaCosta. He said that she is an amazing director with whom he feels confident to share his thoughts on her character. The most important thing is that she said that she loves what she is doing and that she knows that she is going to make history with this movie, which can be interpreted as going to mark a before and after in the MCU and in the superhero genre:

When it comes to her actors, I feel like she took and takes, even when we started to build the path for The Marvels, great care to listen to our feedback on who this character is, what story we are trying to tell and finding ways to do it. . For example, most of the time when I say ‘Hey, I’ve been thinking this’, she has already thought about it and is pondering it and working on ways to carry it out. She was like ‘yeah yeah yeah. I was going to get to that. There is this, that and that other that I am thinking for that moment. I stay like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So I love that she’s always thinking ahead and that I always feel invited to talk to her and give her thoughts on the story, character arcs, and talk about her development. I just love his point of view. I love their sensibilities, their visual sensibilities. She is very smart. I was excited to work with her then and when I found out about The Marvels. I mean, it’s history. She is making history. She is amazing and I can’t wait for the world to see what a wonder Nia DaCosta is.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that in recent times a rumor full of bad faith has been circulating about this film. The gossips have been saying that the reason this movie has three leads is because the studio has no faith in Brie Larson. Giant Freakin Robot has said that the main reason is all the controversy surrounding that actress, which has existed since before the movie came out and that she has not died with time. This was combined with Marvel feeling that the actress is not enough to motivate audiences to see her movie:

The powers that are [en Marvel] she doesn’t feel like she alone was enough in the first movie. They decided to reconfigure the sequel starring Brie Larson into a team movie as a way to attract audiences and fans.

This does not seem to have a shred of truth. Most likely, it is motivated by the hatred that some individuals have towards this actress for declaring herself a feminist.

