Teyonah Parris praises the director of the film the Marvels

The production of the second Captain Marvel movie, titled “The Marvels”, is about to begin. This film will be joined by superheroines Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau (Photon). At the moment, they have not given details of what the threat to beat will be.

The little that comes to us are statements like those given by Teyonah Parris , who is looking forward to working with film director Nia DaCosta again after working together on “Candyman.” In a new interview with THR, Parris has praised the director of the Marvel Studios film.

When asking the actress what she thinks director Nia DaCosta can contribute, she has applauded his way of making movies:

She has a very particular point of view. She is young, she is very original and she is very sure of herself. His way of making films is very beautiful from the visual point of view, and I’m excited to see how he integrates it into this very established universe.

These statements are very much in line with what the actress said not long ago, applauding her visual sensitivity.

Nothing is really known for sure about this new movie with a premiere set for the November 11, 2022. Some rumors speak of the debut of Blue Marvel and also others indicate a possible connection with the series Secret Invasion through the Skrulls.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter