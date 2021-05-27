Teyonah Parris applauds the approach and work of the director of The Marvels

The second Captain Marvel movie is going to reorient itself to place its focus on three superheroines: Captain Marvel herself, recently Monica Rambeau and newcomer Kamala Khan, whom we’ll see earlier in her own “Ms. Marvel “. Hence its title has become “The Marvels”. For the moment they have been silent about what we will see in this film, although many fans believe that this will be related to the series “Secret Invasion”, on the one hand the connection of Carol Danvers with the Skrulls, and on the other because movies and series possibly are They premiere in the same year (the Invasion series does not have a release date yet).

At the gates of announcing at any time that the main filming of the film starts, statements from the actress arrive. Teyonah Parris about the creative process of the film. Brief statements but that come to praise the great job that the director Nia DaCosta would be doing in these first phases of the film.

According to the actress in charge of giving life to Monica Rambeau in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the director has a very special approach, and that she will shine as the first black woman to direct a Marvel movie.

I love your point of view. I love his sensitivity, his visual sensitivity. He is so smart. I was excited about the idea of ​​working with her and then when I found out about ‘The Marvels’, that was history. She is making history. It’s amazing and I can’t wait for the world to see how amazing Nia DaCosta is.

In this interview, you have also had good words towards DaCosta’s collaborative approach. When directing, DaCosta would be spending his time listening to what the actors think of their characters:

As for its actors, I think it was paid, and has been paid even as we started to build towards ‘The Marvels’, a great deal of care for hear our comments on who this character is, what story are we trying to tell … Most of the time when I say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking this,’ she’s already thought about it and she’s thinking about it and she’s been working on different tracks, she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. It was going to come to that. There is this, this and this that I am thinking for that moment. ‘ And I was like, ‘Oh well, okay!’

Parris has even said that he has already come to DaCosta to talk about some of the actors and developments that the characters will have for this new Marvel movie.

I love that she is always thinking ahead and that I always feel welcome to go talk to her and discuss story points and character arcs and development.

The movie “The Marvels” will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

Via information | Collider