Texas teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old student

Texas authorities accuse a teacher having sex with one of her 16 year old students, on several occasions, this past spring.

The teacher was identified as Katrina Louisa Maxwell, who taught at CE King High School, according to KPRC2 Houston.



The teacher admitted that she had sex with a student

Maxwell admitted to the police that he had sexual relations with his 16-year-old student, court documents highlight, accessed by the Click2Houston site.

That is why the teacher is accused of sexual assault against a minor, authorities highlighted.

According to court reports, it was a CE King worker who reported the alleged relationship between the teacher and the 16-year-old student.

School worker reported to the teacher

Even, according to the worker’s testimony, the teacher came to show her jealousy when the student was with his girlfriend.

On one occasion, he said, he threw scissors at the student because he had his girlfriend sitting on his lap, according to what was published by the New York Post.

And that relationship with the student was admitted to the researchers, by Professor Maxwell herself.

And not only that, but the teacher revealed that she had sex with the student, in the back seat of her car.



Maxwell was arrested and bail was set

Police arrested Maxwell and also set him $ 20,000 bond.

Meanwhile, the student confessed to the police that he had sexual relations with Maxwell on several occasions between March and last April, according to court records.

Regardless, to police investigations, Sheldon Independent School District conducted its own investigation and decided to fire Maxwell, after the teacher herself admitted that she had sexual relations with the student, a minor.

“The first concern of the district is always the safety of our students while providing a safe place for students to learn,” said the Sheldon Independent School District in a statement.

“Sheldon ISD is deeply saddened that this has occurred, and we are committed to continued cooperation with law enforcement to ensure that Ms. Maxwell is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible,” the statement said.

