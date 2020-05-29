New York, May 29 . .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Friday with a rise of 5.28%, to 35.49 dollars a barrel, in a volatile day that oscillated between losses and earnings and that finally helped US crude to seal its best month ever, with a monthly increase of 90%.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for July delivery totaled $ 1.78 from the previous session on Thursday, when Texas fell 2.7%.

Oil prices rose supported by spikes in demand that, although some experts warn are still insufficient, have served the markets to renew optimism in an environment rarefied by the possible effects of renewed geopolitical and trade tensions between the United States and China. .

However, this blazing revaluation of the price of the Texan barrel has not been especially celebrated since prices continue to be at levels well below those registered by the WTI in January, for example, when US black gold sealed its last record, above the $ 65.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been the best month ever, really,” KPMG chief energy officer Regina Mayor told CNBC, adding that although $ 30 a barrel is a scenario “clearly Better “than at the end of April, when Texas oil traded negatively due to lack of storage space and the collapse of the market, it is still” not enough “to bring production and supply back to normal.

Likewise, the market remains attentive to the movements of the member states of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC +) before the next meeting, set for June 13, and which will be key to elucidate if the levels of adjustments in production that have prevailed until now or if they need to be expanded.

On the other hand, oil export costs worldwide have decreased as production cuts have forced reduced competition to charter oil tankers.

For example, the rental prices of ships carrying oil have fallen 77% since their peak in March, when the short price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia began, and the cost for the rental of a ship with capacity for two million barrels of crude oil stood at around $ 59,000 a day.

In this context, gasoline futures contracts maturing in July totaled more than five cents to $ 1.07 a gallon, and natural gas contracts, expiring in July, totaled two cents to $ 1,849 per thousand feet cubic.

