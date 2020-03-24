Instagram image @dangerouswilson

In a move atypical of the sport, the Texas Rangers baseball team ceded the rights of one of its players to the New York Yankees; So far there is nothing special about the story, however, the player who reaches the Bronx bombers is the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson.

According to ESPN, this exchange gives the Texan team future considerations, this turns out to be the attractiveness of the pass, since Wilson’s participation is limited only to the MLB spring training season, in which various leagues are played, such as it is the cactus league in Arizona, or the Grapefruit in Tampa.

According to the media, the quarterback has no intention of emulating what Dieon Sanders or Bo Jackson did to venture into two professional disciplines; if not to maintain his passion for baseball and keep his bond with the king of sports alive.

Through a statement, the 29-year-old athlete dedicated a few lines to his organization until yesterday, the Rangers, in which he thanked in the first instance the consideration of having him as part of the squad and in the background, of allowing him the desire to play in one of the most important and outstanding teams on the planet, such as the ninth New Yorker.

“I remember how excited I was when Texas selected me in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2013. During my two springs in Arizona with the Rangers, I remembered how much I loved the game of baseball,” reads the inside of the letter.

Thank you Texas… Hello New York.

Always said we’d be a Yankee Pops! #MLB @Yankees https://t.co/aMnmL3SPsZ

– Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 7, 2018

Prior to becoming the Seattle quarterback, Wilson was closely tied to baseball, to such an extent that he was selected in the 2010 Draft by the Colorado Rockies and played in the minor leagues; in 2013 the Texas Rangers took their rights by choosing him in Rule 5 Draft, the rule that allows teams to “steal” from prospects who are not on the 40-player roster.

Although he has never played as such in the MLB, his participation is limited to the preseason in the spring leagues.

This movement could be used as an advertising strategy by one of its sponsors, and even by organizations, since it is a highly unusual movement, in addition to the fact that the Yankees’ brand strength would allow them to play with a series of elements that could potentially enhance a product or service.