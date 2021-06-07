Texas prisoners shot by Mexico after taking out a black bean

In March 1843 an episode took place in Mexico that has gone down in history as ‘the black bean lottery’, by which the military and president (caudillista) of the country, Antonio López de Santa Anna, made a controversial decision: order shoot ten percent of the prisoners they had taken after a raid of texan militiamen, in what is known as ‘battle of Mier’.

17 Texan prisoners were shot by Mexico after removing a black bean from a jar (image via Wikimedia commons)

In 1836 Texas had achieved its independence from Mexico, becoming the Republic of Texas over the next nine years (until the 1845 annexation to the United States of America). During that period of time, continuous were the war clashes between Texans and Mexicans, especially in border territories.

In December 1842 the aforementioned battle of Mier took place, by which Texan militiamen tried to recover for the Republic of Texas the border town of Mier, which they were convinced belonged to them and that it thus appeared (according to them) in the ‘Treaty of Velasco’ signed with Mexico on May 14, 1836 and by which, General Santa Anna de facto recognized the independence of Texas (although not the belonging of Mier to the Texans).

In this battle, the Mexicans had a military force of about 3,000 troops, while that of the Texan militiamen was ten percent (exactly 308 men). Despite the numerical difference, Mexico had a higher number of casualties (650 dead and 200 wounded), while for Texas it was a total of 30 (between dead and wounded).

The final triumph of that confrontation was for the Mexicans, forcing the surrender of the Texans, on December 26, 1842, and taking 243 prisoners. Of these, 181 managed to escape, on February 11, 1843, 176 of them being captured again.

Antonio López de Santa Anna at that time did not govern the country, being the president Nicolas Bravo (Although there are many historians who point out that the former president commanded from behind the scenes). Hence, it is common to find that the order and decision to shoot part of those Texan prisoners who had been captured again, came from Santa Anna.

At first there was the intention to shoot the 176 prisoners, something that according to international resolutions it was not lawful to do, since they were prisoners of war and finally it was decided that the ten percent (seventeen) of whom would be executed in retaliation. they would be charged with crime and not for military reasons.

To determine who would be executed, the Mexican colonel Domingo Huerta it occurred to him to put in a jar 159 navy beans and 17 black beans. The Texan prisoners, in order of graduation, would pass in front of the container and would take out a bean, those who took out the black one would be condemned to die and those who extract a white one would save their lives.

That black bean lottery was full of irregularities, since the black beans were introduced at the last minute, staying at the top and forcing the Texan officials to be the first to extract, so that in this way they made sure that a high number of those condemned to die had military rank.

As an act of grace, those who extracted the black beans were allowed to write a farewell letter addressed to their families, which would be delivered by the survivors once they were released (it was not known when, although it is known that they were released for a year and half after).

On March 25, 1843, in the makeshift prison known as ‘Rancho Salado’ (in the city of Saltillo, in the state of Coahuila de Zaragoza) the 17 prisoners were shot and carried out in two batches (nine and eight). Only one of those executed did not die, James L. Shepherd, although he pretended to be dead for a few hours and when night came he managed to escape, being arrested days later and shot again.

Image source: Wikimedia commons

