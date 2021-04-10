Texas police officers smash rafts of coyotes that transport undocumented immigrants down the Rio Grande



Ecuadorian immigrants arrive in the United States via the Rio Grande, in Roma, Texas, with the help of coyotes.

Photo: ED JONES / AFP / Getty Images

The desperation of the authorities trying to stop the massive flow of undocumented immigrants in the border between Mexico and the United States It peaked this week when a Texas State Police officer attempted to slice open a coyote’s raft with a sharp weapon.

In the images captured by the Telemundo network at night in Rome, Texas, you can see the moment when coyotes cross various groups of immigrants into the United States.

A first raft had already arrived with about 12 passengers on its own along the Rio Grande for the United States.

When the second raft approaches the shore, a state police officer helps to get off the three immigrants, including a minor.

Immediately, the officer starts her against the raft, jabbing it with what would be a knife.

The rafter struggles with the agent to avoid destroying the small boat. Finally, amid insults, the Hispanic is lost in the darkness with the half-broken raft.

In another capture, the moment is seen when another rafter who is about to finish the crossing of the Rio Grande notices that there are officers waiting for them and distances himself from the shore.

Meanwhile, an agent insists that he put the children down.

“You’re going to make carnal children drown, huh,” says the dealer.

The parties cannot reach an agreement, and the person in charge of the trip returns the way he came.

A coyote who spoke with the Hispanic network about the work he does justified it by saying that what he does is better than associating with drug trafficking.

Asked if he is not afraid of being arrested, the man replied: “Well yes, listen; but then what do we do? Better to hang out here than in organized crime. He does not believe?”.

“I know it’s wrong, but we try to bring the best we can to the people,” added the man.

In the above cases, some minors arrive with their families, but others are unaccompanied.

The President’s Administration Joe biden recorded a historical record last March for the arrival of minors alone at the border with the figure of 18,890.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the number of minors intercepted in March doubled the total in February, when that agency detained 9,271 minors.

The data confirm that the crisis at the border has worsened in the first months of the Biden government, which this Friday preliminarily requested a budget from the federal Congress of $ 1.52 trillion for fiscal year 2022, with a good part of the funds that would be destined to surveillance at the border and stagnant procedures in the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

The policy of the Biden Administration is not to return unaccompanied minors who cross into the United States and rather to try to reunify them with relatives in the country.

However, the foregoing has been erroneously interpreted as an expedited entry for this population to the United States, which has unleashed greater congestion in border procedures and an increase in the number of entire families waiting for asylum in Mexico. .

