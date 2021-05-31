Texas oil rises 0.89% to $ 66.91

Bloomberg

Study of virus in laboratory deserves more supervision: F. Flam

(Bloomberg) – Even though we never know if COVID-19 escaped from a lab or passed to humans from animals, the public has a right to know with more certainty what happens in virology labs. Some scientists worry that laboratory scientists have very little oversight on projects that could start pandemics. Others are concerned about the worldwide proliferation of laboratories working with dangerous viruses and other pathogens. Nature magazine accused politicians and the press of sparking a “polarizing” discussion about the origins of the pandemic, but it is reasonable to want an explanation from some curious facts. The virus that has so far killed 3.5 million people and disrupted the lives of billions more appears to have its closest relative in horseshoe bats, but there are no horseshoe bat colonies near Wuhan, China. where the pandemic was first identified. However, Wuhan is home to a laboratory with the largest collection of bat coronaviruses in the world. A World Health Organization (WHO) team sent to investigate did not find many plausible explanations for SARS-CoV-2. The explanations are also not mutually exclusive: the virus could be a naturally occurring bat virus collected by a scientist and placed in a laboratory from which it subsequently escaped. There is no convincing evidence that this virus was genetically engineered, but it is well known that scientists have engineered other viruses to make them more dangerous. Biologist Richard Ebright, a professor at Rutgers University, related to me a laboratory research story of biodefense dating back to 9/11 and the anthrax attacks that followed. Because Congress was the target of those attacks, the incident sparked the US government’s interest in investigating bacteriological warfare defenses. But things took a strange turn: While the attacks were generally believed to have been carried out by foreign terrorists, a multi-year investigation targeted an American biodefense researcher. Investigators linked the attacks to Bruce Ivins, a virologist at the US Army Infectious Diseases Medical Research Institute at Fort Detrick, Maryland, although he committed suicide before he could be tried. Perhaps increasing controls on biodefense research would have been a more rational response than increasing funding. Ebright told me that in 2003, the scientific community began to express concern that emerging gene technology could, in principle, enable people altering viruses to make them deadlier or more communicable. And indeed, those experiments began to occur, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and conducted in the name of advocacy, or simply to better understand viruses as a basic line of research. 2005 led to the re-creation of the deadly pandemic flu virus of 1918, something that helped scientists understand why that pandemic affected so many young, healthy people, but also raised concerns about the risk of a lab leak. in 2011 it altered an avian flu virus so that it could spread between mammals. It was an especially terrifying creation because bird flu can occasionally pass from birds to humans, killing about 60% of those infected. A version that could travel from human to human would be devastating. Debate continued for years about whether the benefits of this type of research could justify the serious risk, although the research was scheduled to resume in 2019. There is also US funding for virus surveillance, which carries its own risks. Researchers go out to collect viruses, grow them in their labs, and use them in experiments. Ebright considers this to be similar to the collection of space viruses in The Andromeda Menace, except that we now know that many exotic viruses exist here on Earth. More recently, scientists have created genetically altered coronaviruses. That research has been done in collaboration between US laboratories and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In a controversial project, researchers took bat coronavirus and made changes to see if they could induce a greater pandemic potential. That research was published in 2015 in the journal Nature Medicine. More experiments followed, in which the spike gene of one coronavirus was fused with the spine of another, creating new viruses increasingly adept at infecting human cells. “So this is, of course, a cookbook for building a virus of extremely high pandemic potential,” says Ebright. Under Obama’s tenure, there was a “hiatus” in funding for profit-of-function research in 2014 and A review of existing research was called for, conducted through the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Under Trump, there was a new set of controls, which required reviews through the NIH, but Ebright said only two projects were reviewed. In practice, this meant that there were weaker protections. Ebright suggests that the OSTP or another independent entity should be responsible for oversight, rather than the agencies that investigate or fund. Purdue University virologist David Sanders tells me He said he agrees with Ebright’s concerns, but believes the danger lies less in these genetic manipulation experiments and more in the worldwide proliferation of laboratories dealing with deadly pathogens, natural or man-made. He says there should be oversight, but that some genetic manipulations of viruses can provide valuable information. Gene therapy, for example, uses altered viruses to introduce life-saving genetic material into human cells. And he was not convinced by the arguments made in an influential article by former New York Times science writer Nicholas Wade, first published on Medium, in which it was hinted that SARS-CoV-2 was the product of a genetic modification. There is nothing about the virus that makes a natural origin unlikely, but how did it get to humans? We do not know it yet. And it’s perfectly reasonable to keep asking questions.Original Note: Scary Virus Lab Research Deserves More Oversight: Faye FlamMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP