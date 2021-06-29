Texas oil opens with an increase of 0.55%, to 73.31 dollars a barrel

New York, Jun 29 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) opened this Tuesday with a rise of 0.55%, to 73.31 dollars a barrel, as optimism for demand prevailed.

At 9.05 a.m. local time (13.05 GMT) on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for August delivery totaled $ 0.40 compared to the close of the previous session.

Benchmark oil in the US rose again as optimism prevailed due to the good demand outlook, despite concerns about the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The outbreaks of contagion of this variant in Asia and Australia, which have led to the reimposition of restrictions in some areas, generated doubts yesterday and weighed down the price of Texas.

“Crude prices had traveled in one direction in the last month. However, the return of mobility restrictions could impact the demand outlook,” said Sophie Griffiths of Oanda.

The barrel may be rebounding again due to expectations of a new weekly drop in national crude reserves, a reflection of economic reopening and consumption.

This afternoon the data from the American Petroleum Institute, the sector’s employer’s association, are expected, and tomorrow the Energy Information Administration will offer the official readings.

On the other hand, investors are awaiting the next meeting of OPEC and its allies, and the negotiations for the reestablishment of the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran.

