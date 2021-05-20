Texas oil opens 0.76% down to $ 62.88

New York, May 20 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) opened this Thursday with a decrease of 0.76%, to 62.88 dollars a barrel, pending the nuclear agreement with Iran.

At 9.05 local time (13.05 GMT) on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery were down 48 cents from the close of the previous session.

Benchmark crude in the US was backing down in reaction to progress in negotiations for the United States and Iran to once again comply with the 2015 nuclear pact, analysts say.

The European Union, which coordinates this effort, yesterday showed optimism that an agreement could be concluded in the coming weeks.

The return to the agreement would imply a priori the lifting of most of the US sanctions, which would once again facilitate Iranian crude oil exports.

The Texas, on the other hand, fell yesterday after reporting a weekly increase of 1.3 million barrels in US reserves, higher than expected.

Meanwhile, investors are evaluating the demand outlook in European countries and the US, which are positive, and those in Asia, impacted by new waves of covid-19.

Furthermore, the US market is aware of the consequences that the increase in inflation may have in terms of monetary policy.

In its latest minutes, the Federal Reserve reiterated that it sees the rise in prices as a “transitory” factor, although it acknowledged that it could begin to discuss reducing the purchase of debt.

(c) EFE Agency