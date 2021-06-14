Texas oil falls a slight 0.04% to $ 70.88

New York, Jun 14 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a decline of 0.04%, to 70.88 dollars a barrel, despite having registered clear increases for much of the day thanks to increased demand.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for July delivery lost 3 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

The benchmark crude in the US had opened the session with clear advances, reaching its highest levels since October 2018, thanks to optimism about the economic reopening in Europe and the United States and the consequent increase in demand for fuels.

In the end, the price of a barrel was practically flat, but analysts continue to see bullish signals in the market.

“Freedom of movement of people is increasing in the United States and in Europe in particular, where a relaxation of covid-19 restrictions has increased road and air traffic. Lower border restrictions, especially in Europe, have boosted international aviation, “said in a note the analyst Louise Dickson, from the firm Rystad Energy.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) indicated last Friday in its monthly report that global oil demand is recovering at a strong pace in June and estimated that it will return to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2022.

Likewise, the IEA insisted that OPEC should open its taps more because, unless there are changes in energy policies, by the end of next year the world will absorb 100.6 million barrels per day compared to 82.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, at the height of the crisis.

Added to this growth in demand is the maintenance season at oil operations in Canada and the North Sea, which often drives up prices.

In addition, some analysts point out that the rises are also related to Wall Street’s growing investments in clean energy, which some investors believe may reduce the capital destined for oil extraction and thus create shortages and higher prices.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July fell just over a penny to $ 2.17 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery totaled almost 6 cents to $ 3.35 per gallon. thousand cubic feet.

(c) . Agency