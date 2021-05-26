Texas oil closes with a slight increase of 0.21%, to $ 66.21

New York, May 26 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with an increase of 0.21% to 66.21 dollars, encouraged by the fall in crude inventories in the United States and while the optimistic trend of increasing demand for reopening policies continues and the pessimistic trend of increasing the supply of Iranian crude if Washington returns to the pact with Tehran.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for July delivery totaled 14 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the United States (US) experienced this rebound after the American Petroleum Institute reported that US crude reserves fell by 439,000 barrels during the week ending May 21.

For the director of raw materials of the firm ClipperData, Matt Smith, quoted by the Market Watch website, “crude inventories experienced a modest fall, helped by the continued strength of exports, an increase in refining activity and a fall on imports “.

These data were announced while some investors have their sights set on progress towards an eventual agreement between Washington and Tehran, which would lead to a lifting of sanctions against Iran and, therefore, to a rise in the oil production of the Asian country. .

On the other hand, an optimistic trend that focuses more on the reopening of the large economies will favor strong demand that will be reflected in an increase in prices.

“Global optimism about the coming strong summer demand is overwhelming and does not appear to allow oil prices to lose this opportunity at the expense of those who foresee a potential increase in Iranian barrels in the market,” said the analyst Louise Dickson, from the firm Rystad Energy.

Read more

Dickson added that the possibility “that a deal may be around the corner” explains the downtrend in the price of crude.

“However, we see it as more unlikely than likely that the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, the US and the other five world powers will be revived before the Iranian presidential elections on June 18,” he said.

According to the analyst, her firm does not believe that the sanctions will be lifted until the second quarter of 2022, although she points out that the talks are progressing quickly.

Negotiations to save the nuclear pact have returned this week to their plenary format in Vienna with the aim that the United States rejoins and that Iran once again respect its commitments.

The lifting of sanctions by the US, which was part of the agreement, on Iran would facilitate the return of crude from that country to the global supply network.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in June increased 3 cents to $ 2.15 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery gained 7 cents to $ 2.98 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency