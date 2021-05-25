Texas oil closes with a slight increase of 0.03%, to $ 66.07

New York, May 25 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate Texas oil (WTI) closed this Tuesday almost flat, with a slight increase of 0.03% to 66.07 dollars, after the solid advance of 3.89 % registered the day before, with the market setting its sights on the negotiations to reestablish the 2015 nuclear pact.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled $ 0.2 compared to the close of the previous day.

The reference crude in the United States (USA) remained stable this Tuesday, maintaining the balance between those who consider, on the one hand, that an eventual agreement between Washington and Tehran would lead to a lifting of sanctions against Iran and, therefore, therefore, to an increase in the oil production of the Asian country and those who expect, on the other hand, a strong demand favored by the reopening of the large economies.

Yesterday, the price of black gold soared on expectations that the crude sanctions imposed on Iran would take longer than expected to be lifted as nuclear talks in Vienna continue.

Iran and the UN atomic agency agreed on Monday to extend inspections of the controversial Iranian nuclear program by one month, something that the Tehran authorities consider an “additional opportunity” to completely withdraw US sanctions against the country.

Negotiations to save the pact will resume this week through direct contacts between Iran, Russia, China, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, which remain in it, and indirect contacts with the United States, which abandoned it in 2018.

“It appears that the market no longer expects the US-Iran nuclear deal to be restored in the short term, or that Iranian crude exports will therefore quickly return to the global market,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note. .

On the other hand, experts continue to trust that the demand for crude oil in the US and Europe will soon increase due to the improvement in the epidemiological situation with covid-19 and the removal of restrictions for the summer.

“Seasonal summer demand trends will be amplified as economies reopen and demand for refined products, particularly gasoline, improves,” said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

“With inflation fears easing on Wall Street, increased risk appetite is adding to the appeal of crude, while the weak US dollar is making it cheaper for buyers using other currencies,” he added Sophie Griffiths, of the firm Oanda.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in June fell less than a cent to $ 2.11 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery gained 2 cents to $ 2.91 per thousand feet cubic.

