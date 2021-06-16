Texas oil closes with a rebound of 0.04%, to $ 72.15

New York, Jun 16 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a slight rebound of 0.04% and stood at 72.15 dollars a barrel, remaining at its highest value in two Years and a half.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in July gained 3 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the US reacted to several factors, including the weekly US inventory data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Energy Information Administration reported a 7.4 million barrel drop of crude oil in the week ended June 11, the fourth consecutive rise and above expectations.

The market has been rising strongly recently due to the good outlook for demand that economic reopens are assuming after the covid-19 pandemic around the world, with increased road and air traffic.

However, the general decline in the stock market played a downward role after Powell said the central bank could raise interest rates as early as 2023, earlier than experts expected.

The Fed improved its forecast for the country’s economic growth to 7% in 2021, compared to 6.5% calculated in March, and decided to leave interest rates unchanged, close to 0%, despite the rise in inflation.

As a consequence, the dollar strengthened against other currencies and affected Texas, since it is the currency with which the US barrel is traded and makes it more expensive in foreign markets.

Analysts agree that a key date to see if the trend in prices continues to rise will be July 1, when OPEC and its allies meet to assess the market and decide the next steps in their cut agreement.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July fell one cent to $ 2.16 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month totaled one cent to $ 3.25 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) . Agency