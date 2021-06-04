Texas oil closes up 1.17% to $ 69.62

New York, Jun 4 (EFE) .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Friday with a solid rise of 1.17% to $ 69.62, in a day influenced by the prospects of a recovery of the demand for crude oil worldwide.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in July totaled 81 cents from the close of the previous session.

The US benchmark crude thus was on the verge of breaking the psychological barrier of $ 70 a barrel, after rising almost 4% throughout the week.

The market was boosted by the recent decision by OPEC + to maintain its gradual increase in production, despite the potential return of Iranian crude, as well as the good demand outlook for the summer in the US and Europe.

“But it is not only the summer demand, it is also the progress in vaccination campaigns and strong impulses from governments to convince people to inoculate” the covid-19 vaccine, said Rystad analyst Louise Dickson Energy.

Texas is also making headway due to potential pitfalls in negotiations to reestablish the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, lowering expectations that sanctions against that country will soon be lifted and thus Iranian crude will return to the market.

In addition, investors were encouraged by the US employment figures released this Friday, which indicate that the US economy generated 559,000 jobs, more than double the previous month and one of the most recent job creation data. high since August last year.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July amounted to about 1 cent to $ 2.21 per gallon, while natural gas contracts, for delivery the same month, totaled 6 cents to $ 3.09 per gallon. thousand cubic feet.

