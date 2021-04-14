Texas oil closes 4.9% higher, to $ 63.15

New York, Apr 14 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a rise of 4.9%, to 63.15 dollars, boosted by the signs of an increase in demand and lowering of reserves.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May totaled $ 2.97 compared to the close of the previous day.

The benchmark crude price in the United States, which yesterday recovered the level of 60 dollars thanks to new economic data from China, which increased its imports by 38% in March, and the improvement of the global consumption forecasts of OPEC, today has received a new accolade from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

This agency, based in Paris, made an upward revision of the demand forecasts, especially in the United States and China, and assured that it estimates that an average of 96.7 million barrels per day will be consumed, that is, 230,000 more than anticipated in March.

“The IEA estimates, adding to another upward revision from OPEC, may mean there is room for oil producers to regain some of their limited supply,” Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note.

OPEC, for its part, had estimated consumption for this year at an average of 96.5 million barrels per day (mbd) of crude, 190,000 bd more than what was calculated a month ago.

The members of this organization and their partners continue to restrict flows, although they have agreed to progressively increase them from May with an additional 2.1 million barrels per day between that month and July.

The group’s cuts, of about 8 million barrels a day in the first quarter, have led to the reduction of reserves that accumulated in the world in 2020, when demand plunged as a result of the COVID crisis.

The Administration for Energy Information reported that oil inventories in the United States fell by 5.9 million barrels in the week ended April 9, representing a chain reduction of three weeks.

Gasoline contracts due in May totaled nearly six cents to $ 2.03 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery fell less than a penny to $ 2.61 per thousand cubic feet.

