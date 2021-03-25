Texas oil closes 4.3% down to $ 58.56

New York, Mar 25 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a fall of 4.3% and stood at 58.56 dollars, as concerns about the recovery of the demand.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May were down 2.62 dollars from the close of the previous day.

The US benchmark crude lost part of what it recovered the day before due to the blockade of the Suez Canal by a ship that has been stranded since Tuesday and which has caused supply problems.

The authorities of the seaway temporarily suspended traffic on the canal today “until the refloating works of the giant container ship” Ever Given, which has blocked 150 ships, are completed, according to the firm Leth Agencies.

The barrel of Texas fell back as concerns prevailed today about the possibility of a new wave of coronavirus in Europe and the rebound in contagions in key emerging economies for crude oil, which overshadow the recovery in demand.

“Concerns about a delay in demand recovery linger on market sentiment as the infection count from Europe to India starts to scare again,” said Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen.

On the other hand, the market is also watching with fear the “speed of vaccinations and their effectiveness” and assesses the “risk of inflation due to monetary and fiscal stimuli, which is curbing appetite,” he added.

The US Energy Information Administration revealed yesterday that there was a weekly increase in crude oil reserves greater than expected, of 1.9 million barrels, which further contributed to lower the price.

Experts point out that there is no major drop in prices due to expectations that the OPEC + alliance, which meets next week, will decide to loosen its production restrictions agreed for the month of May.

Gasoline contracts due in April fell 7 cents to $ 1.92 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery added 5 cents to $ 2.57 per thousand cubic feet.

