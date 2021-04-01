Texas oil closes 3.9% higher, to $ 61.45

New York, Apr 1 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a rise of 3.9%, to 61.45 dollars, after the decision of the OPEC + alliance to pump two million additional barrels per day (mbd) of crude starting in May.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May were down $ 2.29 from the close of the previous day.

Texas crude became more expensive after the OPEC + alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to gradually increase its oil production and add some 2,141 mbd of crude to its current supply in three stages and months starting May 1. .

The group of 23 countries agreed last year to cut their supply by about 9.7 mbd due to the coronavirus crisis, and has been relaxing that limit to 7.2 mbd in January, to which Saudi Arabia added 1 million in the months of February and March.

The result of today’s negotiations was not what was expected, because on the eve of today’s telematic meeting, most of the ministers were reluctant to turn on the taps due to the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic still generates.

The decision “seems risky” because of doubts about the recovery in demand, but shows a “clear path until the end of July, and today’s agreement removes the uncertainty of the month-to-month production calibrations established since December,” said the analyst Manish Rah, from Velandera Energy.

Gasoline contracts due in May, the new reference month, totaled 6 cents to $ 2.02 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose 3 cents to $ 2.64 per thousand cubic feet.

