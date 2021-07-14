Texas oil closes 2.82% down to $ 73.13

New York, Jul 14 . .- The price of intermediate Texas oil (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a drop of 2.82% to 73.13 dollars, as a result of investors’ doubts about the recovery of demand, especially in China, and a possible increase in supply.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in August subtracted $ 2.12 from the close of the previous day.

The benchmark oil in the US started the day already with losses, a stark contrast to Tuesday’s session, when the WTI registered an increase of 1.55%.

According to analysts, the possibility that prices are at too high levels weighed on the market today given the demand that is being seen in China, the world’s largest importer, where imports fell 3% in the first half of the year with compared to 2020 after years of growth, the latest reports point out.

In addition, although for now it does not seem to have affected prices much, investors also have an eye on the expansion of the delta variant of covid-19, which threatens to derail reopening plans in European countries.

The market was also weighed down by an increase in gasoline reserves in the US, which amounted to 1 million barrels, compared to a drop of 1.8 million barrels that was anticipated.

Likewise, two of the most important producers of “black gold”, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, reached an agreement on Wednesday to increase their standard production, so a greater supply of the raw material is expected.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in August fell 2 cents to $ 2.29 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery in the same month fell 3 cents to $ 3.66 per thousand cubic feet .

