Texas oil closes 2.8% higher, to $ 73.66 a barrel

New York, Jun 21 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a rise of 2.8% and stood at 73.66 dollars.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for July delivery totaled $ 2.02 on their last day of expiration compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark oil in the US gained momentum after opening in the red and surpassed the level of 73 dollars, remaining at its highest price since 2018 after four consecutive weeks appreciating.

“Oil is clearly in increasing demand and the market is increasingly bullish because the full recovery to pre-COVID levels is coming faster than previously thought,” said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

Bank of America analysts estimated today that a barrel of Brent, the European benchmark, which has been rising in parallel with Texas, could reach $ 100 a barrel next year, encouraging investors.

“Optimism around a heavy traffic season, combined with a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal, is giving bullish investors an opportunity to push prices higher,” added Oanda’s Sophie Griffiths.

Those talks were paused this Sunday after a last round between the powers on the occasion of the presidential elections in Iran, in which the ultra-conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisí won.

Raisí affirmed this Monday that his government will support “any negotiation that benefits national interests”, alluding to the nuclear talks, but refused to meet with the US president, Joe Biden.

Analysts pointed to the proximity of the next meeting of the OPEC + alliance, in which the group is expected to open the supply tap and increase production after July given the price environment.

Some experts warned that a continuous and notable rise in prices could have an inverse effect on demand, as prices must “be affordable to bolster economic activity,” according to Dickson.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July rose 3 cents to $ 2.20 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month subtracted 2 cents to $ 3.20 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) . Agency