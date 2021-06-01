Texas oil closes 2.7% higher to $ 67.72

New York, Jun 1 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a rise of 2.7% to 67.72 dollars, after OPEC + confirmed its plans to increase the offer due to good economic prospects.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for July delivery totaled $ 1.40 compared to Friday’s close, before the Memorial Day holiday that was celebrated yesterday with limited trading .

US benchmark crude reached its highest price in the last three years due to expectations, fulfilled, that the oil alliance would leave its plans unchanged to increase joint pumping gradually pending the return of Iranian crude.

OPEC + confirmed that in the coming weeks it will continue to turn on the taps in a controlled manner after the increase that started in May, so that by the end of July it will have added 2,141 million barrels a day of crude to the market, reducing its large cut implemented a year ago. anus.

“Crude prices rose as talks on the Iran nuclear deal continue to drag on and after one of the easiest OPEC + meetings,” Oanda analyst Ed Moya explained in a note.

Iran defended today that it has cooperated and clarified the doubts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and that it will continue to do so, after the latest negative report from the UN nuclear agency published yesterday.

The report criticizes that Iran does not answer concrete doubts about its past nuclear activities and confirms the enrichment of uranium in an amount and a purity well above that agreed in the 2015 nuclear pact.

“It appears that Tehran and the US are not as close to finalizing an agreement as many have thought, which will possibly delay worldwide forecasts for the return of additional Iranian crude,” Moya added.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July rose 3 cents to $ 2.17 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month totaled 12 cents to $ 3.10 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency