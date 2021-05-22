Texas oil closes 2.64% up to $ 63.58

New York, May 21 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Friday with a solid advance of 2.64%, to 63.58 dollars, after three consecutive days of losses due to the possibility that sanctions against Iran are lifted and thus the supply of the product increases.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled $ 1.64 compared to the close of the previous day.

Despite Friday’s gains, benchmark crude in the US accumulated a 2.7% weekly decline, a reaction to progress in negotiations for Washington and Tehran to once again comply with the 2015 nuclear pact, analysts say. .

Iranian President Hasan Rohaní said Thursday that the Vienna nuclear talks agreed to eliminate the main US sanctions against Iran, including those in the oil and banking sector.

While Rohaní stressed that “the most important step” has been taken, the European Union, which coordinates this effort, showed optimism that an agreement could be concluded in the coming weeks.

Despite this foreseeable increase in supply, investors continued to have a positive view of the market this Friday thanks to the possibility that vaccination programs in both Europe and the US allow a greater volume of travel this summer.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in June rose 2 cents to $ 2.07 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month fell 2 cents to $ 2.90 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency