Texas oil closes 2.43% higher, to $ 65.37

New York, May 14 (EFE) .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Friday with a rise of 2.43%, to 65.37 dollars, in a day that was boosted by a good day in the stock market and a fall in the dollar, although it was limited by the cases of coronavirus in India.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery gained $ 1.55 compared to the close of the previous day.

The WTI price was supported by the good session that was experienced in the stock market, after representatives of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) affirmed that there would be no imminent change in its monetary policy.

As a result of the Fed’s remarks, the dollar also fell, making US crude cheaper for international buyers, which in turn boosts demand.

Added to this was good news from the US Department of Commerce, which revised the retail sales figure for last March, increasing it from 9.7% to 10.7%.

The earnings of the day, however, were limited by an increase in coronavirus cases in India, which this Friday reported more than 340,000 new cases of infections, leading to the total number exceeding 24 million.

Gasoline contracts due in June gained three cents to $ 2.12 a gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery fell one cent to $ 2.96 per thousand cubic feet.

