Texas oil closes 2.3% down to $ 59.16

New York, Mar 31 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a decrease of 2.3%, to 59.16 dollars, amid expectations for the meeting of the OPEC + alliance .

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May were down $ 1.39 from the close of the previous day.

US benchmark crude ends March with a 3.8% loss in value and the first quarter of the year with a strong 22% rise.

The OPEC + alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decides tomorrow whether to turn on the taps or keep its supplies cut until July due to the risk that the new restrictions on mobility compromise the recovery of world oil demand.

According to analysts, Texas prices suffered after the OPEC + Joint Ministerial Oversight Committee (JMMC), an internal body, did not issue a recommendation for the meeting today.

The Secretary General of OPEC, Mohamed Barkindo, stressed that the recovery of world oil demand in 2021 “has been revised downwards, to stand at 5.6 million barrels per day (mbd)”, 300,000 bd less than what calculated a month ago.

On the other hand, investors reacted to a surprise drop in crude reserves last week of 876,000 barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, which contrasts with the increase previously estimated by the American Petroleum Institute, a private group. of the sector.

Gasoline contracts due in April fell almost 4 cents to $ 1.95 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for May delivery fell almost 2 cents to $ 2.61 per thousand cubic feet. EFE

