Texas oil closes 2.2% higher, to $ 74.56

New York, Jul 9 . .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Friday with a rise of 2.2% to 74.56 dollars, although it ends the week with a loss in value.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in August totaled $ 1.62 compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark oil in the US has risen in the last two sessions, buoyed by a 6.9 million barrel weekly decline in reserves and high demand for gasoline.

However, Texas leaves the week with a loss of value of 0.77%

The determining factor has been the lack of consensus in OPEC + on production levels for the coming months, which could lead to unilateral increases by its members.

The biggest stumbling block was the tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which calls for a higher share in the sharing of joint pumping between the partners as a condition to support the production plan until 2022.

According to specialized media, Russia is trying to mediate to reach an agreement to increase production, while the White House said on Tuesday that Washington has had high-level talks with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

“Prices are rising today due to extraordinarily bullish US crude inventory data but the prospect of a rebellion in OPEC + continues to prevent prices from reaching the optimism of last week,” said expert Louise Dickson by Rystad Energy.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in August rose almost 4 cents to $ 2.29 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery in the same month fell more than 1 cent to $ 3.67 per gallon. thousand cubic feet.

