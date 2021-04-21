Texas oil closes 2.1% lower, to $ 61.35

New York, Apr 21 (EFE) .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a decrease of 2.1%, to 61.35 dollars, after an unexpected weekly increase in the US crude reserves. .UU.

At the end of the operations on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), the WTI futures contracts for delivery in June, the new reference month, subtracted 1.32 dollars compared to the close of the previous day.

Texas remained in the red when the Energy Information Administration confirmed that last week there was an increase in national crude reserves, as had been advanced by the American Petroleum Institute, a private group.

Inventories rose 594,000 barrels to 493 million, while polls pointed to a 3 million drop.

“The recovery in oil demand is losing momentum and will not improve anytime soon especially as international travel is far from coming back. Despite tremendous upside potential for demand in the US, virus fears in Asia and emerging markets they are constant drag “on forecasts, said Oanda analyst Ed Moya.

The markets operated with pessimism in the face of the situation in India, the third largest consumer of crude in the world, which registered records of infections and deaths from covid-19 this Tuesday.

“Oil demand fears rightly persist. With the global COVID-19 case count at an all-time high this month, many countries are again turning to no-travel policies, hurting international aviation demand in the short term. deadline, “explained Rystad Energy’s Louise Dickson,

On the other hand, experts also pointed to yesterday’s “surprise” regarding energy legislation in the US as a reason for the drop in prices.

“The US gave oil another surprise yesterday. A House panel passed a bill challenging OPEC cooperation to cut production and keep prices high,” added Dickson, who nonetheless believes that it will not have a long journey.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in May reduced 3 cents to $ 1.98 per gallon, and natural gas contracts for delivery the same month fell 3.5 cents to $ 2.69 per thousand cubic feet.

