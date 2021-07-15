Texas oil closes 2.02% down to $ 71.65

New York, Jul 15 . .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a drop of 2.02% to 71.65 dollars, given the possibility that the OPEC + alliance agrees to an increase in the supply and following a rise in gasoline reserves in the United States, causing concerns about demand for the product.

At the end of the operations on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), the WTI futures contracts for delivery in August subtracted 1.48 dollars compared to the close of the previous day.

The benchmark oil in the US thus accumulated two consecutive days of notable losses, since on Wednesday the WTI already slipped 2.82%.

According to analysts, the forecast that the large oil producers will overcome their disagreements and close a pact on their supply levels for the second half of the year weighed on the market today, which would increase the supply of “black gold.”

The United Arab Emirates (USA), whose position had become the main stumbling block in the negotiations, yesterday denied the reports that it had already closed an agreement with Saudi Arabia, but acknowledged that the talks are continuing and are “constructive.”

Thus, the expectation of the markets is that the OPEC + alliance will finally agree to an increase in supply, which it has kept at low levels in response to the drop in demand during the pandemic.

Added to this is the rise in oil reserves in the US that was reported this Wednesday, and that would point to lower fuel consumption amid the advance of the delta variant of covid-19 in many countries.

In this way, Texas oil has lost some of the ground gained in recent months as a result of the economic reopening.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in August fell 4 cents to $ 2.25 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery in the same month fell 5 cents to $ 3.61 per thousand cubic feet .

.