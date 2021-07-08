Texas oil closes 1% higher, to $ 72.94

New York, Jul 8 . .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Thursday with a rise of 1% to $ 72.94, driven by a new weekly decline in US reserves.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in August totaled 74 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

The US benchmark oil began the day losing value, but it straightened after the inventory data published by the Energy Information Administration became known.

Crude oil reserves fell 6.9 million barrels last week.

The market had been trading down since Monday, when OPEC + abandoned its meeting due to lack of consensus to reach an agreement on production levels for the coming months.

Initially, the disagreement in OPEC + suggested a reduced supply and triggered prices, but now there are fears that it could lead to unilateral increases in supply by its members.

“After the collapse of the OPEC + talks, fear is gripping the oil markets and driving prices down by more than 6% in just three days,” Oanda analyst Sophie Griffiths said this morning.

“The current squabble in OPEC + underscores not only the fragility of the market in a specific context of covid-19, but the broad animosity between the group of 23 nations that are forced to come together to manage the market and, of course, have interests. direct competitive sales of their oil at the highest price for the longest sustainable time, “explained Rystad Energy’s Louise Dickson.

Meanwhile, investors are also concerned about the global recovery from the pandemic, following the declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo and the increase in infections in South Korea.

In addition, in the US, today a number of applications for unemployment benefits was released higher than last week, which has generated concern about the possible slowdown in economic growth.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in August rose 5 cents to $ 2.26 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery in the same month rose 9 cents to $ 3.69 per thousand cubic feet .

.