Texas oil closes 1% higher, to $ 61.56

New York, Mar 29 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a rise of 1%, to 61.56 dollars, after the unblocking of the Suez Canal.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May gained $ 0.59 compared to the close of the previous day.

US benchmark crude traded lower for most of the session after learning that the ship stranded for almost a week in the Suez Canal had been refloated, but gained momentum at the last minute.

The important maritime transport route has already resumed its traffic but there are more than 400 ships queuing to cross between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea and companies estimate that it will take days to get out of the bottleneck.

“Now that the Suez mini crisis is being resolved, the oil market is once again concerned with its fundamental issues,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

Investors are aware of the evolution of the pandemic, since this is on track to be the fifth consecutive week of cases on the rise and most of the world is still in the initial phases of vaccination.

On the other hand, the OPEC + alliance meets on April 1 to decide whether to maintain its production cuts for the coming months, setting the general direction of prices.

Gasoline contracts due in April rose 3 cents to $ 2 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery also rose 3 cents to $ 2.59 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency