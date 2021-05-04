Texas oil closes 1.86% higher, to $ 65.69

New York, May 4 (EFE) .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a rise of 1.86%, to $ 65.69 in a day dominated by optimism for the recovery after More US states are announcing preparations for its reopening, countering the negative effects on the market from India’s surge of coronavirus.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled $ 1.20 compared to the close of the previous day.

“The pandemic is hitting India hard, but in other parts of the world, vaccination campaigns are progressing and that should allow key economies to reopen both business and travel,” explained the oil market analyst from Rystad Energy Louise Dickson.

Specifically, the US tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, announced on Monday a coordinated reopening for May 19, while the European Union plans to reopen its borders for all those tourists who are vaccinated. .

In addition, the vaccine campaign in the US continues to advance, and the president of the country, Joe Biden, raised this Tuesday the new challenge that 70% of American adults have received at least one vaccine against the coronavirus before the 4 July, Independence Day.

The negative factors have been the epidemiological situation in India, where COVID-19 infections have exceeded 300,000 cases for days; and the possibility that Iranian supply will return to the market with the progress of the negotiations to save the 2015 nuclear pact.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in June rose 5 cents to $ 2.15 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for delivery the same month barely registered changes and stayed at $ 2.97 per thousand cubic feet. EFE

