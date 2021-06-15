Texas oil closes 1.8% higher, to $ 72.12

New York, Jun 15 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a rise of 1.8% and stood at 72.12 dollars a barrel, overcoming a psychological barrier and maintaining its value highest in two and a half years.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in July gained $ 1.24 compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the US continued to rise today in anticipation that the Energy Information Administration will release another weekly drop in national inventories tomorrow, 4.2 million barrels, which would be the fourth in a row.

That has added to a combination of factors that was already driving the price noticeably this morning, starting with economic reopens around the world in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, which are generating increased road and air traffic.

In that sense, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest report that the energy market is recovering at a good pace and estimated that global demand will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, insisting that OPEC open your taps.

“Energy stocks have excelled this year as oil prices show no signs of slowing down. The outlook for demand for crude is very robust, as recoveries in the US, Europe and Asia bring demand back to normal. precovid levels in the second half of next year, “said Ed Moya, of the Oanda firm.

On the other hand, the slow pace of the talks to reestablish the 2015 nuclear pact is positively influencing, which does not lead to expect a return of Iranian supply in the short term if the sanctions that weigh on Tehran are lifted.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July fell less than a cent to $ 2.17 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery subtracted 11 cents to $ 3.24 per thousand feet cubic.

