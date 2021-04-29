Texas oil closes 1.8% higher, to $ 65.01

New York, Apr 29 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a rise of 1.8%, to 65.01 dollars, while optimism continues due to an increase in demand in the United States. .US., China and United Kingdom.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled $ 1.15 compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the US rose on good demand prospects with the arrival of summer and the expected increase in road trips, which managed to counter concerns about the pandemic in India.

Data from the US Government were also well received, showing that the economy grew at a rate of 6.4% in the first quarter due to the push from consumers.

“The summer season is synonymous with driving season and drivers in the US, China and the UK are about to start consuming more fuel, a development that the market believes will offset the Covid-19 crisis in India, “said Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen.

On the other hand, prices were supported by the weakness of the dollar, which makes Texas cheaper for foreign buyers, as a result of the maintenance of the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and the announcement of a new social spending plan by the US Government.

“The performance of the last few days demonstrates the unwavering faith of the market in a healthy recovery of the economy and demand,” added Tamas Varga of PMV Oil Associates.

This week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC +) confirmed that it will maintain its plan to gradually increase its production between May and July.

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday a 90,000 barrel increase in crude reserves last week, as well as a 3.3 million barrel drop in distillate products, while refineries operated at 85.4% of capacity. .

For their part, gasoline contracts due in May rose 3 cents to $ 2.1 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for delivery the same month also subtracted 5 cents to $ 2.91 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency